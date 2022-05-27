New poll finds Lamont outpacing Stefanowski among voters

Gov. Ned Lamont is leading his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski in a 51% to 43% margin, according to a Quinnipiac University poll tracking how Connecticut voters’ plans for the November gubernatorial election.

While Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly support their respective parties’ candidates, independents are divided with 47% supporting Lamont and 43% supporting Stefanowski. Lamont has more support from women (59% to 35%) while Stefanowski has more backing from men (52% to 42%).

In terms of likeability, 50% of voters have a favorable opinion of Lamont, while 36% have an unfavorable opinion of him, and 11 percent haven’t heard enough about him. With Stefanowski, 37% of voters have a favorable opinion of him while 22% percent have an unfavorable opinion 38% said they haven’t heard enough about him.

As for the issues shaping the election, 35% of voters said the economy is the most important issue, followed by taxes (15%) and abortion (11%).

As Lamont seeks a second term as governor, 52% of voters approved of his job performance while 28% disapproved. Two years ago, a Quinnipiac poll found Lamont with a 65% approval rating and a 26% disapproval rating.