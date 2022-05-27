Home Fairfield Study finds New York and Connecticut among top states for marketing careers

Study finds New York and Connecticut among top states for marketing careers

By
Phil Hall
-

A new data study on the best states for starting and maintaining a marketing career has found New York and Connecticut among the top 10 locations for this professional pursuit.

The study was coordinated by the digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for marketing career opportunities. New York was placed second among the states, with annual average salaries for marketing managers and marketing associates sitting at $212,510 and $66,279 respectively. The state also had a high number of job openings, with 77.82 for every 100,000 people.

Connecticut ranked in tenth place, with annual salaries of $162,160 and $63,593 for marketing managers and marketing associates respectively. It also offer 52.97 job openings for every 100,000 people.

Massachusetts was the top ranked state in the survey with 82.76 job opening for every 100,000 people when accounted for population with 82.76. while Mississippi ranked last with only 13 job openings per 100,000 people.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

