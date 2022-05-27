Study finds New York and Connecticut among top states for marketing careers

A new data study on the best states for starting and maintaining a marketing career has found New York and Connecticut among the top 10 locations for this professional pursuit.

The study was coordinated by the digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for marketing career opportunities. New York was placed second among the states, with annual average salaries for marketing managers and marketing associates sitting at $212,510 and $66,279 respectively. The state also had a high number of job openings, with 77.82 for every 100,000 people.

Connecticut ranked in tenth place, with annual salaries of $162,160 and $63,593 for marketing managers and marketing associates respectively. It also offer 52.97 job openings for every 100,000 people.

Massachusetts was the top ranked state in the survey with 82.76 job opening for every 100,000 people when accounted for population with 82.76. while Mississippi ranked last with only 13 job openings per 100,000 people.