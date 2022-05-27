Dr. Listy Thomas to chair St. Vincent’s department of medicine

Dr. Listy Thomas has been named chairwoman of the department of medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, beginning August 1.

While taking on her new role, Thomas will also continue as a full professor and assistant dean of simulation at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University in Hamden and will also serve as the academic chairwoman of internal medicine at the School of Medicine. At St. Vincent’s, she be responsible for developing subspecialties under internal medicine such as pulmonary, endocrine and gastrointestinal, and will oversee the graduate medical education programs.

Thomas is board certified in emergency medicine and internal medicine and is a practicing emergency medicine physician at St. Vincent’s. She earned her medical degree from SUNY Downstate and completed her residency and internship at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and also serves on the board of directors of the Connecticut College of Emergency Physicians.

“St. Vincent’s Medical Center is proud to have Dr. Listy Thomas serve in this dual-leadership role,” said Daniel Gottschall, vice president of medical affairs at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. “She has been a valued member of the medical staff for nearly 15 years as an emergency medicine physician and we look forward to her taking on this important role.”