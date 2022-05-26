Home Fairfield Connecticut unveils $3M summer tourism marketing campaign

Connecticut unveils $3M summer tourism marketing campaign

Phil Hall
Gov. Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Office of Tourism has premiered “Find Your Vibe,” a $3 million marketing campaign encouraging tourism within the state.

According to a press statement from the governor’s office, the campaign “reflects a more updated, youthful, and holistic view of Connecticut’s vibrant culture, while focusing on the energy and excitement travelers experience when visiting tourist attractions, hotels, and restaurants, and exploring the state’s abundant outdoor offerings.”

The campaign will run through Labor Day and encompasses broadcast, online, print and billboard advertising, along with an update to the Connecticut Office of Tourism’s website. The campaign will also include advertisement placements on targeted JetBlue flights and on the large digital billboards in the new Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station in New York City.

“Connecticut is an exciting place to be that offers all kinds of experiences and the ‘Find Your Vibe’ campaign captures that in a way we haven’t seen, heard, or felt before,” Lamont said. “The campaign and website are high on energy and personality and serve as a fantastic introduction or re-introduction to Connecticut for travelers near and far. All of this is great news for Connecticut businesses and the state’s economy as we head into the summer months.”

