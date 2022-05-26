New Canaan’s former Red Cross building proposed for multifamily housing

The New Canaan property that was the longtime home to the area’s Red Cross offices is being proposed as the site of a new residential development.

According to a report in the NewCanaanite.com blog, a proposal has been submitted to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission that would move the structure at 51 Main St. closer to the road while constructing a 20-unit multifamily complex behind it. The new development would include nine one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom units, with six units set aside for lower rents in keeping with the state’s affordable housing mandate.

The property’s parcel covers 0.38 acres, and the Victorian-style structure was built in 1889 and served as the Red Cross’ New Canaan offices from 1952 through 2017, when it was acquired by developer Arnold Karp for $740,000. It is among 21 properties within New Canaan’s Historic District.

Photo courtesy of Google Maps