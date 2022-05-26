The Norwalk Collection, a multifamily portfolio, sells for $293.5M

Cushman & Wakefield has announced the sale of The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio, for $293.5 million.

The portfolio consists of three buildings – The Waypointe at 515 West Ave. and the Berkeley and Quincy Lofts at 30 Orchard St. – totaling 334 two-bedroom units and 328 one-bedroom units. The properties also feature approximately 68,000 square feet of retail space and 789 parking spots.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Brian Whitmer and Ryan Dowd represented the seller, Invictus Real Estate Partners and 166 2nd Financial Services, and procured the buyer, Beachwold Residential, in the transaction.

Photo: 30 Orchard St., courtesy of Zillow