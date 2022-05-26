The Norwalk Collection, a multifamily portfolio, sells for $293.5M

Cushman & Wakefield has announced the sale of The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio, for $293.5 million.
The portfolio consists of three buildings – The Waypointe at 515 West Ave. and the Berkeley and Quincy Lofts at 30 Orchard St. – totaling 334 two-bedroom units and 328 one-bedroom units. The properties also feature approximately 68,000 square feet of retail space and 789 parking spots.
Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Brian Whitmer and Ryan Dowd represented the seller, Invictus Real Estate Partners and 166 2nd Financial Services, and procured the buyer, Beachwold Residential, in the transaction.