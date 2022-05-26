Home Government $28.5M allocated for Hudson Valley highway upgrades

Gov. Kathy Hochul has allocated $28.5 million in improvements along two Hudson Valley highways.

The work includes a $17.5 million project now underway to resurface an 11.5-mile section of Interstate 84, from the Bowen Road overpass in the Town of Kent to the Connecticut State line in the Town of Southeast in Putnam County. Work was also recently completed on an $11 million “Complete Streets” project along a 2.2-mile stretch of State Route 17 in the Village of Sloatsburg in Rockland County.

“We are committed to building back New York’s infrastructure and doing so in a way that strengthens communities, brings people together and promotes vibrancy and economic growth,” Hochul said in a press statement. “These improvements in the Hudson Valley will help make our streets and highways safer and more accessible to everyone. We will continue to provide funding for transformative projects like these, which are essential to revitalizing our economy and building back New York better than ever.”

