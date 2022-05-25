Hearst to close Bridgeport printing presses, with 28 jobs lost

Hearst Connecticut Media Group has announced it will shut down its Bridgeport printing presses in July, resulting in the loss of 28 jobs.

The company will shift its printing press operations to Albany, home of its Times Union publication. Hearst published eight daily newspapers in Connecticut and the relocation of operations to upstate New York will result in earlier print deadlines for the Connecticut publications.

“As I am sure you can imagine, this was a very difficult decision to make,” said President and Publisher Mike DeLuca. “We have a team of 28 production employees, all who are very well-respected, that will unfortunately be impacted by this change, many of them who have had a longstanding career with us.”