Asian-focused bakery opens in Stamford

A new bakery offering on Asian desserts and beverages has opened in Stamford.

Shiro Desserts at 172 Bedford St. is the city’s first Asian American bakery. It is owned and operated by Sabrina Yang, a business major at UConn, who offers a line-up of East Asian-inspired delicacies and drinks, including green tea cake (pictured here).

“A lot of our customers so far are young and trendy,” said Wang in a recent CTBites.com interview. “They want to come in and try things they’ve seen online. We also get people who don’t like their desserts to be overly sweet.”

Shiro Desserts had a soft opening on May 14 and a grand opening with Mayor Caroline Simmons officiating the ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for May 26.