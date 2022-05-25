Yonkers Pride creates scholarship program for LGBTQ teens

The nonprofit Yonkers Pride has established a new scholarship program for the local LGBTQ teen community.

The program will enable three students attending the Yonkers public schools to receive $1,000 scholarships to help cover the costs of attending an accredited college, university or vocational school. According to Yonkers Pride, students will be selected based on their written applications highlighting their commitment to leadership and service to the LGBTQ community and will be asked share their personal stories of how their identity as members of the LGBTQ community or allyship shaped their high school experience.

Webster Bank is providing financial support for the program.

“Pride means something different to every member, but to me, pride means the ability to be my authentic self,” said Steve Cruz, president and chairman of Yonkers Pride. “I am proud to see our young people be authentically themselves, and I hope they bring that pride to college and beyond. We couldn’t be more excited to award three deserving students this prestigious honor. We want to support more local community activists, and getting them one step closer to fulfilling their college dreams would be incredible and mean the world to our organization.”

Applications for the scholarship will be open May 31 and can be accessed through

yonkerspride.org/scholarship.