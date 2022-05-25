Home Fairfield Connecticut establishes a Rare Disease Advisory Council

Connecticut establishes a Rare Disease Advisory Council

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut has become the 23rd state to establish a permanent Rare Disease Advisory Council (RDAC).

Rare diseases are defined as any condition that affects fewer than 200,000 Americans. There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases, affecting up to 30 million Americans, and many people living with these diseases face problems in finding provider and treatments for their condition.

The RDAC was part of House Bill 5500 signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont. Connecticut established a temporary rare disease task force in 2017 that concluded its work in 2019.

“This RDAC will give patients, families, caregivers, health care providers, advocates, researchers, and other stakeholders an opportunity to make formal recommendations to state agencies and our legislature on ways to develop public policy and health care legislation that will improve the lives of those impacted by a rare disease in Connecticut,” said Lesley Bennett, the National Organization for Rare Disorders’ Connecticut Rare Action Network Volunteer Ambassador.

Previous articleCONTRACTING FIRM’S NEW MEMBER
Next articleFood Network seeks family-owned eateries for ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ spinoff
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here