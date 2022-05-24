Stamford lawyer named First Assistant U.S. Attorney for Connecticut

Alfred U. Pavlis, a Fairfield resident and longtime Stamford-based attorney, has been appointed as First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the office’s second-ranking position. He replaces Leonard C. Boyle, who retired from federal service.

Pavlis has been in private practice for more than 30 years, most recently at Finn Dixon & Herling LLP in Stamford where he represented corporate and individual clients in civil litigation matters and federal criminal investigations. Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York and served as a law clerk for T.F. Gilroy Daly, Chief U.S. District Judge for the District of Connecticut. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Virginia School of Law.

“More than just being an excellent and well-respected attorney with decades of professional experience, Al Pavlis is a person of strong integrity and great judgment with a commitment to equal justice, fairness and the rule of law,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery. “We are fortunate that Al has returned to public service, and I am confident that he will engender the trust and respect of every member of the office, our law enforcement partners, community leaders, and all the people of Connecticut.”