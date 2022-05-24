Rye Brook’s Xylem honored at 2022 Global Water Awards

Xylem, the Rye Brook-headquartered global water technology company, was honored as “Net Zero Carbon Champion” at the 2022 Global Water Awards.

The award recognized the company’s work in accelerating the decarbonization of the water sector through advanced solutions designed to optimize energy consumption across water networks.

“Through a combination of high-efficiency technologies and industry outreach, Xylem has already reduced the CO2 footprint of its water customers by over 1 million metric tons in the first two years of its ambitious five-year sustainability drive,” said the award citation. The Global Water Awards are an initiative of Global Water Intelligence, a British publisher and events organizer serving the international water industry.

“The water sector is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful contribution to containing climate change,” said Austin Alexander, vice president of sustainability and social impact at Xylem. “We could become one of the fastest sectors to decarbonize. This award belongs to our 17,000-strong team at Xylem, and to our customers and partners, who are all making sure we’re part of the solution.”

Photo courtesy of Xylem