Norwalk’s Guess Watches unveils new collection for Pride Month

Norwalk-headquartered Guess Watches is preparing for June’s Pride Month observances with a specially designed #MomentofPride collection.

The collection offers three styles with colorful details on the dial and strap that embrace the rainbow flag colors of the Pride flag. As part of the launch of the #MomentofPride collection, GuessWatches will donate $25,000 to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides 24/7 suicide prevention and mental health crisis services for LGBTQ youth.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with The Trevor Project to help expand the reach and awareness of their life-saving support for the LGBTQ youth,” said Ann Marie Santo, vice president of global marketing. “The Guess Watches #MomentofPride collection is a true celebration of inclusivity and individuality. Together we can embrace, educate, and empower others to feel supported and safe.”