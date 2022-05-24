Serenity Center, an outpatient behavioral health clinic, opens in Spring Valley

The Polaris Healthcare Independent Practice Association has announced the official opening of its newest member, Serenity Center, an outpatient behavioral health clinic, at 232 North Main St. in Spring Valley.

Serenity Center will provide both in-person and telehealth sessions and group meetings at their clinic. Therapies and treatments at Serenity Center focus on conditions including addiction, anxiety, depression, medication management and structured behaviors.

“Our wish is to bring compassionate and advanced mental healthcare to everyone regardless of socio-economic status,” said Neil Zelman, CEO of Polaris Healthcare. “Not only do our extensively trained professionals believe in qualitative care but they want the possibility of access to individuals as well as their loved ones.”