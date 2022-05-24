Danbury’s RedWave Technology debuts gas identification system for emergency responders

RedWave Technology, a Danbury-headquartered homeland security company, has introduced the XplorIR, a gas identification system for emergency response missions.

According to the company, the XplorIR can identify over 5,500 gases at low part per million (ppm) concentrations and is the first handheld FTIR identification tool with this breadth and sensitivity. The lightweight device can be used on scene, measuring the gas at its source, and it can identify many dangerous gases, including toxic industrial compounds, flammables, corrosives, industrial gases, and many other chemicals at operationally relevant levels.

“Teams around the country told us that they needed technology that could quickly and accurately identify a wide range of toxic gases,” said Jon Frattaroli, CEO of RedWave Technology. “This capability gap directly affects their ability to quickly mitigate threats. We undertook the development of the XplorIR with the simple focus of creating a chemical analyzer that could keep responders and their communities safer from dangerous gases.”