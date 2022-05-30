First Selectman Tesoro: ‘My vision for Trumbull remains unchanged’

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro highlighted her efforts in bringing new business to Trumbull and previewed upcoming endeavors in her annual Address to the Business Community, held May 11 before an audience of members from the Trumbull Chamber of Commerce and the Bridgeport Regional Business Council in the banquet hall of the Tashua Knolls golf course.

“Trumbull is a wonderful community and I’m honored and humbled to be the first selectman of this fine town,” Tesoro said in her opening remarks. “I want to thank our businesses for your investments and your confidence in Trumbull. I thank you for the jobs you create and for the goods and services you provide, for all you give back to the community and most of all for your perseverance these last two years.”

Tesoro began the speech by announcing that $1.5 million had been made available to the town for the construction of the Veterans and First Responders Center at Kaatz Pond.

“Construction costs are escalating, and this project is no exception,” she noted. “What was initially a $3 million project is now a $4.5 million project.”

Additionally, she noted that Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) selected the project as the beneficiary of the Member Driven Community Project Funding Program. Tesoro expressed hope that the program will cover the remaining $3 million of construction and encouraged attendees to talk to Himes about the project.

“My vision for Trumbull remains unchanged,” Tesoro declared. “It is a simple vision.”

Tesoro said that the town is presently in line with that vision, citing strong finances, a robust economy and students with high achievement. She welcomed several companies arriving in the town in the past year, including Kyber Security, Synergy Healthcare, and Linquist Supply, and extended a welcome to several health care facilities plus new restaurants like Marianna’s Pantry, Echo Restaurant and Guacamole Mexican Restaurant.

She also highlighted The Clean Earth Project, an apparel brand specializing in recycled materials.

Next Chapter Books also bore special mention by Tesoro. The bookstore is run by members of the ELITE program, which provides training opportunities to students in Trumbull schools.

In addition to the new businesses, Tesoro was also proud of efforts to reclaim empty space.

“We have continued to focus on underperforming and vacant properties,” she said. “Over 800,000 square feet of commercial space has been redeveloped and/or reoccupied over the last five years.”

Tesoro highlighted this success by telling the story of the Southern Industrial Commercial Zone. In 2017, the area around Reservoir Avenue was over 60% vacant. She said that the project is now among the most sought after in the town, owing to rezoning that allowed for the construction of numerous luxury housing units.

Tesoro also praised the Woodside, a project at the former Henderson Lumberyard, which is now fully occupied. Near there is the River Valley Retirement Community, which she described as a “cruise ship on land” for the 55 and over set.

“If you haven’t been there, you should go there. It is an amazing place, in fact” she said while adding the joke, “I have reservations for my apartment there — don’t tell my husband.”

On a more serious note, Tesoro noted the arrival of new businesses following the creation of housing developments while pointing to another vacant building in the former industrial zone that went under contract for purchase for a use other than housing.

“This did not take 20 years to turn around,” Tesoro declared. “It took five years of planning, focus and partnership.”

Tesoro also called attention to legal victory in cases involving a former United Healthcare property, which will allow for the construction of a $120 million redevelopment project. Focused on individuals over 55, the development at the site is expected to bring the town millions in new tax revenues every year, she said.

Downtown revitalization projects, successful charity programs and ongoing efforts to secure further grants and funding were other highlights of Tesoro’s speech.

Tesoro also described the town’s financial shape as “excellent,” noting the town’s general fund stands at its highest ever recorded, $24.3 million, an increase of 31% since she took office in 2017. Paired with an AA bond rating, she described this as proof her administration is following a stable and sustainable course, and that the town is on the course to a bright, safe future on the basis of good planning and sound economics.

Tesoro closed her presentation by thanking those she called responsible for protecting the town. She presented a certificate recognizing the selflessness of the Community Emergency Response Team for service and self-sacrifice through the course of the pandemic, making it possible for Trumbull residents to enjoy the flourishing community.