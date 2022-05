Garnet Health in Middletown, which includes Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills, Garnet Health Doctors, Garnet Health Urgent Care, Garnet Health Foundation and Garnet Health Foundation – Catskills, recently named Phillip Massengill, M.D., FACS, as chair of its Board of Directors. Massengill is a partner at ENT and Allergy Associates LLP in Middletown….