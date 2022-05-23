Monroe approves affordable housing plan

The Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the town’s first affordable housing plan.

The state defines affordable housing as residences for households making less than the area median income and costing less than 30% of a household’s annual income. Monroe has nearly 7,000 housing units, but only 92 or 1.33% meet the state definition of affordable housing. The town falls short of the state law requiring that 10% of every municipality’s housing be affordable.

According to a report in The Monroe Sun, the commission created a Main Street Design District that will allow overlay zones to be applied for to build apartments on properties along Main Street, Monroe Turnpike and Route 34.

“We need 599 units to comply with the 10% set aside,” said Town Planner Rick Schultz during a presentation before the commission. “I’m not getting into whether it’s realistic to reach. Multiple attempts to change the number failed.”

Photo courtesy of the Town of Monroe