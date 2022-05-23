Northwell Health opens White Plains facility

Northwell Health has opened Northwell Health Physician Partners, a White Plains-based center focused on primary and subspeciality care.

The new 4,761-square-foot facility at 244 Westchester Ave. provides internal medicine, family medicine in both English and Spanish, immigration physical exams for those seeking to become permanent U.S. residents, gastroenterology and plastic surgery, colorectal surgery, ENT and vascular specialties. Clinical features include phlebotomy, EKG, same day or next day appointments for internal medicine, family medicine and gastroenterology, on-site testing and vaccinations.

“Offering families comprehensive, exceptional and high-quality clinical care in multiple medical disciplines is what we believe every person deserves,” said Dr. Marla Koroly, the associate ambulatory physician executive for Northwell Health’s Westchester and Connecticut practices. “We are a person-centered health care organization that can provide world-class care throughout Westchester, Rockland and the surrounding counties.”

In addition to the White Plains facility, Northwell Health Physician Partners plans to open additional medical offices later this spring with another multi-specialty facility in Yonkers and a primary care medical office in Nanuet.

Photo: The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility.