American Sugar Refining receives 18K-ton shipment on new barge

American Sugar Refining Inc. (ASR) received the first raw sugar delivery from its new Knot Refined to its Domino Sugar Yonkers Refinery.

Last Thursday, the 450-foot-long barge delivered 18,000 tons of raw sugar grown and milled in South Florida by ASR’s parent companies – Florida Crystals Corporation and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida – to the plant, which has been operating on the Hudson River for more than 120 years.

“We are proud of our legacy of providing family-sustaining union jobs in Yonkers and helping drive our local economy,” said Interim Refinery Manager Dominick Tursi. “Knot Refined reflects not only our company’s investment in its future but also in our plant specifically and the City of Yonkers.”