UConn names Anne D’Alleva as interim provost

The University of Connecticut has appointed Anne D’Alleva, dean of the School of Fine Arts, to serve interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, effective May 20.

D’Alleva has served as dean since 2015. Previously, she served as an associate dean for the School of Fine Arts and as the head of the art and art history department.

She will be replacing Carl Lejuez, who is stepping down as provost at the end of June to take on the position of executive vice president and provost at Stony Brook University in Long Island. UConn stated her May 20 start date will allow for a period of overlap and transition.

Photo by Peter Morenus/UConn Photo