Connecticut added 1,600 jobs in April, a 0.1% uptick from March, according to new data from the state’s Department of Labor. The state had 1.64 million jobs as of last month and is 47,300 (3%) positions above the April 2021 benchmarked job estimate of 1.59 million.

The previously reported increase of 4,600 jobs in March was revised lower by 900 positions to 3,700 monthly job gain. Connecticut’s unemployment rate dipped by two-tenths of a percent to 4.4%

“Manufacturing employment has increased for eight consecutive months while wholesale trade joins administrative and support services and construction as industries that have more than fully recovered the jobs lost during the Covid shutdown,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Recent claims data suggest the unemployment rate will remain on its downward path.”

Connecticut’s private sector employment increased by 1,900 jobs (0.1%) in April to 1.42 million and is higher by 44,900 positions (3.3%) from one year ago. The government supersector was lower last month by 300 jobs (-0.1%) to a level of 224,300, which 2,400 (1.1%) positions above the April 2021 levels.

Within Fairfield County, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor saw a decline of 2,100 positions while the Greater Danbury area was higher by 300 jobs.