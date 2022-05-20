Connecticut’s child tax rebate program starts June 1

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut households will soon be able to take advantage of a one-time state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Earlier this month, the governor signed the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate into law that enables residents who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return to receive a rebate. Eligibility is based on income threshold guidelines: single persons or married couples filing separately making $100,000 or less, a head of household

earning $169,000 or less, or a married couples filing jointly making $200,000 or less. Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Applications are being accepted from June 1 through July 30 via the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services’ website.

