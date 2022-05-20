Home Fairfield Connecticut’s child tax rebate program starts June 1

Connecticut’s child tax rebate program starts June 1

By
Phil Hall
-

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut households will soon be able to take advantage of a one-time state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Earlier this month, the governor signed the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate into law that enables residents who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return to receive a rebate. Eligibility is based on income threshold guidelines: single persons or married couples filing separately making $100,000 or less, a head of household
earning $169,000 or less, or a married couples filing jointly making $200,000 or less. Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Applications are being accepted from June 1 through July 30 via the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services’ website.

Photo: Cheryl Holt / Pixabay

Previous articleYorktown to spend $1.2M to renovate community center and theater
Next articleInvasive fish species poses threat to Hudson River ecosystem
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here