Yorktown to spend $1.2M to renovate community center and theater

Yorktown’s municipal government is allocating $1.2 million to renovate the Albert A. Capellini Community & Culture Center and the Yorktown Stage.

The community center and theater complex dates to 1917 when parts of the complex were a school. The town acquired the building in 1979 and the renovation will encompass a new roof, new air conditioning and heating equipment, and new seats in the auditorium at Yorktown Stage, which hosts theatrical productions and dance recitals throughout the year.

The funding for the upgrades includes a $100,000 state grant secured by state Sen. Peter Harckham.

“The vision was to create an environment where we can attract people, and this is a down payment,” Councilman Sergio Esposito said of the Town’s investment.

Photo: Town Supervisor Matt Slater (center) announcing the renovation plans.