Interim leader named for United Way of Coastal Fairfield County

The United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has named Margo Amgott as its interim president and CEO.

Amgott is the principal in the New York City-based Amgott Interim LLC, a consulting firm with a client base of nonprofit organizations and government agencies. She replaces Jeffrey Kimball, who recently resigned after holding the leadership position since January 2020.

“I am called to United Way as an organization that truly matters to our communities, and whose work makes a difference in people’s lives, said Amgott. “I look forward to working closely with the board and staff to determine our most critical priorities during this transitional time.”

The United Way board of directors plans to launch a search for a permanent CEO. No deadline has been set on securing a replacement.