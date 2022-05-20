Dominican College elevated to university status

Dominican College has been elevated by the New York State Board of Regents to university status, making the Orangeburg-based school Rockland County’s first university.

The school will now be known as Dominican University New York.

“This is an important milestone in our history as we prepare to celebrate our 70th anniversary,” said Sr. Mary Eileen, the school’s president. “Changing our name to Dominican University New York brings formal recognition to the caliber of our academic programs. With our new name comes additional prestige and more opportunities for the school and our students.”

The school was founded in 1952 by the Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt and was originally a two-year college for women seeking to become educators. The coursework expanded over the years and it is the only institution in Rockland County to offer doctoral degrees – including Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). Dominican recently added programs in finance, information technology, health sciences and marketing, and it plans to launch a public health informatics and technology program this fall.