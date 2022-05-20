Stephanie McMahon takes leave of absence from WWE

Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer of WWE, has announced that she is taking an indefinite leave of absence from her Stamford-based family-run company.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” McMahon said in a Twitter message posted on Thursday. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

McMahon has been active in the WWE since her teen years and has been visible on camera and in the executive suites. She is married to Paul Levesque, a former WWE star wrestler who performed as Triple H. Levesque, who is WWE’s executive vice president for global talent strategy and development, recently reported that he has experienced multiple health issues including viral pneumonia and heart issues.