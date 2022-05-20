Home Entertainment Stephanie McMahon takes leave of absence from WWE

Stephanie McMahon takes leave of absence from WWE

By
Phil Hall
-

Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer of WWE, has announced that she is taking an indefinite leave of absence from her Stamford-based family-run company.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” McMahon said in a Twitter message posted on Thursday. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

McMahon has been active in the WWE since her teen years and has been visible on camera and in the executive suites. She is married to Paul Levesque, a former WWE star wrestler who performed as Triple H. Levesque, who is WWE’s executive vice president for global talent strategy and development, recently reported that he has experienced multiple health issues including viral pneumonia and heart issues.

Previous articleMastercard unveils biometric payment system
Next articleDominican College elevated to university status
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here