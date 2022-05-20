Mastercard unveils biometric payment system

Purchase-headquartered Mastercard is working on a program that offers retailers an ability to incorporate biometric payments into their point-of-sale checkouts.

Mastercard’s new Biometric Checkout Program enables retailers to offer consumers to enroll into their biometric checkout services through a merchant or identity provider app. According to the company, enrolled consumers can check their bill and smile into a camera or wave their hand over a reader to pay. The system can be tailored to large and small retail operations and the payments system can be integrated with loyalty programs and personalized recommendations to help consumers find products they might be interested in based on previous purchases.

“The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security,” said Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber and intelligence at Mastercard. “Our goal with this new program is to make shopping a great experience for consumers and merchants alike, providing the best of both security and convenience.”

Mastercard is testing the program at the St Marche supermarket chain in São Paulo, Brazil, and plans additional test programs in the Middle East and Asia. The company did not provide a timeline on when this program would be introduced in North America.