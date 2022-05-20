Home Education Maritime Aquarium receives $523K grant for new salt marsh exhibit

Maritime Aquarium receives $523K grant for new salt marsh exhibit

Phil Hall
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has received a $523,822 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for the creation of an interactive multimedia exhibit exploring the essential role of salt marshes in the health of Long Island Sound.

This exhibit will be designed to highlight he historic, cultural, social and ecological importance of Connecticut’s salt marshes, according to aquarium President and CEO Jason Patlis.

“Just as the new state-of-the-art exhibit and its related educational and online programs will draw thousands of visitors who will contribute to the Aquarium’s and Norwalk’s economic resilience, healthy salt marshes are essential to the coastal resilience of shoreline communities and the ecological resilience of Long Island Sound,” Patlis added. “This interactive multi-dimensional exhibit will give Aquarium guests an important understanding of the inextricable link between our natural world and our culture and history, while also challenging them to consider what steps we can take – individually and collectively – to restore our marshlands to a healthy ecosystem.”

Patlis added the federal grant will be matched with $331,558 in aquarium-sourced funds, including funds from various Connecticut Humanities grants, a portion of a bequest by the late Charles J. Toth of Norwalk, as well as the allocation of internal aquarium resources.

The new salt marsh exhibit is expected to open in summer 2023. It will be built in the first aquarium gallery, currently home to the special exhibit, “A Slug’s Life: Facing the Climate Endgame,” which will be open through Labor Day.

