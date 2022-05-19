Ex-finance director arrested for stealing $700K from health care nonprofit

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced the indictment of Ingrid Aquino, the former director of finance of Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne, for stealing over $700,000 from the nonprofit health care organization between 2017 and 2021.

Aquino was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for grand larceny in the second degree, a felony. According to the charges against her, Aquino allegedly wrote more than 150 checks from the non-profit healthcare organization that were payable to her and her husband.

The District Attorney’s Office arrested Aquino on May 2.