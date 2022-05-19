Home Consumer Goods Home furnishings brand Arhaus to open at The Westchester

Home furnishings brand Arhaus to open at The Westchester

By
Phil Hall
-

Arhaus, a lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings, is planning to open its first Westchester store.

The new Arhaus location will be arrive at The Westchester in White Plains on June 3. The store will be based on the mall’s third level and will cover nearly 20,000 square feet.

This is the second Arhaus store in the region – the brand opened at Norwalk’s SoNo Collection in June 2020 – and its fourth in New York state, where the brand is found in Manhattan, Roslyn and Rochester.

Previous articleM&T Bank launches Amplify Fund to aid low- and moderate-income areas
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here