Home furnishings brand Arhaus to open at The Westchester

Arhaus, a lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings, is planning to open its first Westchester store.

The new Arhaus location will be arrive at The Westchester in White Plains on June 3. The store will be based on the mall’s third level and will cover nearly 20,000 square feet.

This is the second Arhaus store in the region – the brand opened at Norwalk’s SoNo Collection in June 2020 – and its fourth in New York state, where the brand is found in Manhattan, Roslyn and Rochester.