M&T Bank launches Amplify Fund to aid low- and moderate-income areas

In the wake of the recent completion of its merger with Bridgeport-based People’s United Financial Inc., M&T Bank Corp. has unveiled the Amplify Fund, a $25 million philanthropic investment designed to provide an increased level of support in the legacy People’s United communities throughout Connecticut, New York and the larger New England market and New York.

The fund will be financed by the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and marks the bank’s first significant philanthropic effort the former People’s United Bank footprint. The Amplify Fund is a one-time supplemental charitable program, which will be deployed over three years to benefit low- and moderate-income communities and underrepresented populations using a racial equity and justice focus.

“Investing in communities by understanding their specific needs and issues is the hallmark of our approach as a community-focused bank,” said Mike Keegan, M&T senior executive vice president and head of community banking. “Input from local leaders and community organizations will continue to be key to our success, as we bring our collective influence and resources together to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. The Amplify Fund is one more example of how we live out our values to enable and empower our customers and communities to thrive.”