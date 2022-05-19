Brazilian furniture brand Ornare opening Greenwich showroom

Ornare, the Brazilian-headquartered brand of high-end made-to-measure furniture, is opening its first Connecticut location in Greenwich.

The new showroom at 34 East Putnam Ave. is the company’s eighth outlet in the U.S. According to the company, the Greenwich location will offer specialized and personalized service and will highlight the brand’s latest collections, which are entirely made in Brazil for import.

“Ornare products are already a reference in Brazil and in large cities such as New York, Houston, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles,” said Esther Schattan, managing partner of Ornare. “Now, we are going to bring all the quality, exclusivity, comfort, and sophistication of the brand to the very high standard public that lives in Greenwich.”