Yorktown launches collection drive to combat baby formula shortage

By
Phil Hall
-

Yorktown’s municipal government has started an emergency collection drive to bring baby formula to local food pantries.

“We have a serious need here,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “When we talk to our food pantries, they tell us that they are completely out of baby formula.”

Residents are asked to bring formula donations to collection sites at Town Hall, St. Mary’s Food Pantry or First Presbyterian Church through May 31. Formulas with expired sell-by dates will be accepted.

Councilman Ed Lachterman asked residents who don’t have infants to buy formula if they see it.

“It’s a tough situation right now and until it gets better, we’re all going to have to figure out a way to help those in need,” said Latchterman.

Photo: PxHere

