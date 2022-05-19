Connecticut Senate race: Blumenthal leads GOP rivals in new poll

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is ahead of his potential Republican challengers in his race for re-election, according to a new poll conducted by TheHill.com and Emerson College.

The poll has Blumenthal leading former Connecticut state House Rep. Themis Klarides in a 50% to 40% match-up, with the remainder being undecided, while the incumbent Democrat outpaces Greenwich businesswoman Leora Levy 52% to 36%, with 11 percent saying they were undecided. Blumenthal also leads Fairfield lawyer Peter Lumaj 51% to 35%, with 14% undecided.

The state Republican party endorsed Klarides last weekend, but Levy and Lumaj accumulated enough support to force a primary election in August.

Blumenthal has served in the Senate since 2011.