PepsiCo and Culinary Institute of America team on new pepperoni pizza topping

Ahead of May 20’s National Pizza Party Day, Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo Inc. is teaming with the Hyde Park-based Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Consulting to create the Pepsi-Roni Pizza.

According to the company, CIA chefs were tapped to “reimagine and engineer a new type of pepperoni infused with the rich caramel notes and brown spices with the citrusy pop of Pepsi cola.” The new topping recipe includes a Pepsi Zero Sugar reduction instead of the water typically used in pepperoni preparation and layers the sweet and citrus zests used in Pepsi’s soft drinks.

The new topping will be introduced on May 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Made in New York Pizza West Village in Manhattan. For those who cannot make it to the Manhattan pizzeria, Pepsi is running a promotion at pepsipizza.tryadrink.com/terms that includes cash gifts and a $5 discount on DoorDash pizza orders of $15 or more.

“We have always known that pizza tastes better with Pepsi, so we’re thrilled to take this pairing to the next level with our #BetterWithPepsi campaign,” said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer at Pepsi.