Home Food & Beverage PepsiCo and Culinary Institute of America team on new pepperoni pizza topping

PepsiCo and Culinary Institute of America team on new pepperoni pizza topping

By
Phil Hall
-

Ahead of May 20’s National Pizza Party Day, Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo Inc. is teaming with the Hyde Park-based Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Consulting to create the Pepsi-Roni Pizza.

According to the company, CIA chefs were tapped to “reimagine and engineer a new type of pepperoni infused with the rich caramel notes and brown spices with the citrusy pop of Pepsi cola.” The new topping recipe includes a Pepsi Zero Sugar reduction instead of the water typically used in pepperoni preparation and layers the sweet and citrus zests used in Pepsi’s soft drinks.

The new topping will be introduced on May 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Made in New York Pizza West Village in Manhattan. For those who cannot make it to the Manhattan pizzeria, Pepsi is running a promotion at pepsipizza.tryadrink.com/terms that includes cash gifts and a $5 discount on DoorDash pizza orders of $15 or more.

“We have always known that pizza tastes better with Pepsi, so we’re thrilled to take this pairing to the next level with our #BetterWithPepsi campaign,” said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer at Pepsi.

Previous articleSix Stratford stores fined for underage tobacco sales
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here