Home Crime Six Stratford stores fined for underage tobacco sales

Six Stratford stores fined for underage tobacco sales

By
Phil Hall
-

The Stratford Police Department has fined six local stores for selling tobacco products to underage minors, a violation of state law.

The stores ran afoul of a tobacco compliance check on May 16 and are being fined $300 each.

The stores found to be in violation were the Citgo Gas Station at 2000 Barnum Ave., Delta Fuel at 1219 Stratford Ave., Dolly’s Deli and Convenience at 6 Boston Ave., Royal Smoke Shop at 1277 West Broad St., 7-Eleven at 3621 Main St., and Stratford Avenue Food Mart at 1240 Stratford Ave.

Previous articleElisabeth Haub School of Law Hosts Health Law and Policy Summit
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here