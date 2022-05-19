Six Stratford stores fined for underage tobacco sales

The Stratford Police Department has fined six local stores for selling tobacco products to underage minors, a violation of state law.

The stores ran afoul of a tobacco compliance check on May 16 and are being fined $300 each.

The stores found to be in violation were the Citgo Gas Station at 2000 Barnum Ave., Delta Fuel at 1219 Stratford Ave., Dolly’s Deli and Convenience at 6 Boston Ave., Royal Smoke Shop at 1277 West Broad St., 7-Eleven at 3621 Main St., and Stratford Avenue Food Mart at 1240 Stratford Ave.