Elisabeth Haub School of Law Hosts Health Law and Policy Summit

This week, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University will host a Health Law and Policy Summit, “Unblurring the Lines in Healthcare: Understanding Key Legal Issues for Operations and Transactions and for the Delivery of Care,” for lawyers and non-lawyers alike.

Haub Law professors will clarify the practice of health care for lawyers and health care professionals who seek to respond to everyday operations, transactional, and delivery of care challenges, as well as emerging issues. They will discuss how healthcare organizations can meet their current responsibilities, prepare for public health challenges, and seek more equitable health policies.

More and more, health care professionals require a strong understanding of the policy and regulatory context they operate in. Such professionals must be equipped to deal with rising challenges in health equity and human rights. They also must understand how to advise on transactional and compliance matters, and how to influence public policy.

The event will be held the morning of May 18 at the Haub Law campus, at the New York State Judicial Institute, 78 N. Broadway, White Plains, NY.

The event, sponsored by Pace University College of Health Professions and the Westchester County Association, is open and free to all. For lawyers it offers New York State Attorney CLE Credits: 2.5 for Practice and 0.5 for Ethics. Participants may join in-person or via Zoom. To register for the event, please click here.

Following registration period and a networking breakfast, Steven J. Chananie, Special Counsel Sheppard Mullin, will deliver opening remarks about navigating the health care system. Chananie is a Haub Law graduate and former Adjunct Professor.

Then panelist will discuss issues presented in business transactions involving health care companies. They will explore the lifecycle of a business transaction and the legal implications for lawyers and professionals working in the field, including mergers and acquisitions, care delivery modes, compliance, and enforcement.

Next follows a panel discussion of the ethical and legal issues involved in delivering patient care. Panelists will discuss current issues in patient care, including lack of access to care, long-term care workforce issues, and end-of-life rules. They will also address bioethical issues related to technological advancements in reproductive and genetic technologies.

Closing remarks will wrap up the event at noon. For a more detailed schedule of panels, click here.

Moderating the two panels is Prof. James Toomey, a Climenko Fellow and Lecturer on Law at Harvard Law School who will join the Haub Law faculty as an Assistant Professor in the Fall of 2022.

The distinguished panelists include Barbara Atwell, Haub Law Associate Professor; Lauren Breslow, Haub Law Adjunct Professor; Margaret M. Flint, Haub Law Professor of Law Emerita; Linda Martin, Haub Law Adjunct Professor and Chief Compliance Officer at CareOne; and Dale C. Van Demark, a partner at McDermott Will & Emery and Adjunct Professor at Haub Law.

The event showcases Haub Law faculty who are also part of the law school’s Advanced Certificate in Health Law and Policy, a fully online, part-time program created to help both lawyers and non-lawyers navigate the world of healthcare law, policy and compliance by building knowledge and leadership skills. Applications for the certificate program are open for Fall 2022. Click here for more information.

By Jessica Bacher, Adjunct Professor and Director of the Health Law and Policy Program at Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.