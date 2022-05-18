Plans for Elmsford housing project being prepared

Eza Realty LLC, headed by developer Reza Marandi, has held preliminary discussions with the Town of Greenburgh on the possibility of creating what it estimates would be a $42 million affordable housing project at 172 N. Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford. The site is just north of a Dunkin’ Donuts store.

There would be 100 apartments that would include 30 studios, 45 one-bedroom units and 25 two-bedroom units. There would be parking for 120 cars beneath the building.

The studios would average up to 500 square feet in size, one-bedrooms 650 square feet and two-bedrooms 800 square feet. Amenities would include a fitness center, community room, laundry room, rooftop lounge and grilling areas.

The concept indicates that 30% of the units would be made available to the general population seeking affordable housing, 60% would be priced as workforce housing and 10% would be reserved for occupancy by veterans.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said that by definition, “affordable” housing means eligible families earn at or below 60% of the Westchester County Area Median Income (AMI). “Workforce” can include from 60% to 120% AMI. A family would spend no more than 30% of their income to live there.

“We need affordable housing,” Feiner said. “We can start making Saw Mill River Road more attractive. We might be able to get some drainage improvements for the area. It’s within walking distance to shopping. There is access to public transportation.”

Marandi told members of the Greenburgh Town Board that he has received encouragement from Westchester County to pursue the idea and that financing options are being explored.

“At this point in time it’s just a concept,” Feiner said. “The property owner will have to come up with more detailed plans and will also have to reach out to the state to determine if there is state funding for affordable housing. Those who live in an affordable housing/workforce housing complex all are employed. If the proposal advances we will also have to conduct a traffic analysis to determine the impacts to the community. And,the Planning Board and Zoning Board will weigh in.”