Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten to open Greenwich restaurant

Phil Hall
Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will open his first Connecticut restaurant later this spring with Happy Monkey, a Latin cuisine-focused establishment.

The new restaurant will be based at 376 Greenwich Ave. and will offer a combination of favorites from ABC Cocina – one of Vongerichten’s New York City restaurants – like arroz con pollo and a grilled maitake mushroom, along with new dishes like shrimp tacos topped with spicy citrus peanut slaw and marinated whole roasted cauliflower served with sour cherry mole and warm tortillas.

Working alongside Jean-Georges once again is Executive Chef Ron Gallo, who most recently served as Executive Chef at the Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges. Happy Monkey is in partnership with hospitality group Aurify Brands, which operates and cultivates leading brands including Le Pain Quotidien, Little Beet, Melt Shop, Fields Good Chicken, and Little Beet Table.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Greenwich’s vibrant culinary scene, and have long eyed Connecticut as a prospective location,” said Vongerichten. “We’ve created something new and exciting that builds on our commitment to whole food and inventive fare yet offers the same level of tailored service you can expect at our restaurants. From a sophisticated evening out to a relaxed family dinner, Happy Monkey’s elevated yet approachable feel makes it a go-to destination for any occasion.”

Phil Hall
