Cannabis-focused law firm Prince Lobel opens White Plains office

Prince Lobel, a Boston-headquartered law firm focused on the cannabis industry, is expanding its practice with new offices in White Plains and New York City.

Prince Lobel has served the legal needs of its cannabis industry clients since 2014, and the firm’s multi-disciplinary team has provided legal input on matters ranging from securing sites and entitlements, providing legal support services for day-to-day corporate operations, and merger and acquisition services to marijuana dispensary entrepreneurs, cultivators, manufacturers, management companies, and investors. Cannabis-focused lawyers James K. Landau, Douglas S. Trokie and David C. Holland will head up the firm’s New York operations.

“With New York poised to become the largest cannabis market in the country, the addition of Landau, Trokie and Holland will provide New York cannabis clients the ability to leverage the firm’s vast experience alongside the trio’s expansive knowledge of local, state, and federal laws, and years of experience in litigation, zoning and corporate law,” said the firm in a press statement.

Previously, Landau and Trokie were partners at McCarthy Fingar LLP in White Plains and Holland was principal of The Law Offices of David Clifford Holland P.C. in New York City.

