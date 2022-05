The Stamford-headquartered Riko’s Pizza is expanding with a new location in Fairfield.

Riko’s will locate its latest eatery at 1920 Black Rock Tpke., with an opening scheduled for either late summer or early fall. Brothers-in-law Jay FitzGerald and Charlie Aysseh are the owners of this new Riko’s franchise.

Riko’s has two locations in Stamford, one in Norwalk and two in Long Island, with plans to open later this year in Tequesta, Florida.