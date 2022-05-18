Home Hudson Valley Ryan S. Bleeks named CEO at Tarrytown’s Visiox Pharma

Ryan S. Bleeks named CEO at Tarrytown's Visiox Pharma

Phil Hall
The Tarrytown-based Visiox Pharma LLC., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options, has named Ryan S. Bleeks as CEO.

Bleeks was previously vice president of sales, sales training and sales operations at RVL Pharmaceuticals plc. Earlier, he was the national sales director at Sun Pharma.

“We are excited to have Ryan join Visiox at this critical time for the organization,” said Michael Derby, Visiox’s founding investor and executive chairman. “His proven leadership in building teams, company infrastructure and executing successful launch strategies in the ophthalmics space will be instrumental as we accelerate our path towards commercialization.”

