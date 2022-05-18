Home Education Dominican College grants honorary degree to Ukraine president

Dominican College grants honorary degree to Ukraine president

By
Phil Hall
-

Orangeburg-based Dominican College has awarded an honorary degree to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing his leadership in the face of Russia’s invasion of his country.

During Sunday’s commencement exercises, Zelensky received his honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in absentia, with the college citing his “extraordinary leadership, courage, sense of justice, and willingness to possibly lose his life in the effort to defend freedom.”

“President Zelensky has displayed such inspiring and courageous leadership in the face of unimaginable horror, as Russia launches a relentless and unprovoked attack against his country,” said Dominican College President Mary Eileen O’Brien. “He has risen to the challenge and has been the right leader for this moment in history. Because of this, Dominican College is among the institutions of higher learning recognizing the exceptional dedication of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people by awarding him an honorary degree.”

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

