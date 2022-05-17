State to provide $6M to redevelop area near South Norwalk train station

“Transit Oriented Development” was the watch word for Gov. Ned Lamont’s visit to Norwalk on May 16 to announce a new public-private partnership between the city and Spinnaker Realty. Speaking at a press event in the lobby of 1 Chestnut St., a brand-new development directly adjacent to the South Norwalk Train Station that has been dubbed “The Platform Sono Station,” Lamont was joined by local leaders sharing updates on efforts to continue expanding developments near transit hubs.

The Platform is the second phase of a larger Spinnaker project which also includes the Shirt Factory, which preserved the façade of an old manufacturing facility and is also adjacent to the train station. Both have a trendy blend of retro-industrial finishings. When the third and final phase is completed, it will add 450 units of housing to the local market including 45 affordable units.

Mayor Harry Rilling of Norwalk joked that State Sen. Bob Duff and Lamont are always welcome to visit, especially since when they “come to Norwalk together they always bring a checkbook with them and we truly appreciate it.”

“This is an amazing project that is being worked on,” Rilling continued. “Through the Communities Challenge Grant Program, we are going to be getting the money, and it’s going to be a game changer for the city of Norwalk for us to help develop around the transit-oriented district, to make transportation more accessible to the public, to help Norwalk become a sustainable and green community.”

Rilling added the transformational infrastructure improvements represented by work in transit-oriented districts will help Norwalkers by reducing traffic, improving walkability, and generally improving the appeal of the community.

Rilling was followed at the press event by Brian Bidolli, the executive director of the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency.

“This public-private partnership is a forward-looking proposal that will bring together a portion of the South Norwalk Train Station parking area with adjacent private property to enable the development of 200 units, and 10,000 square feet of retail, significant investments in public space and affordable housing throughout this neighborhood,” Bidolli said.

Those improvements will be funded by the Community Challenge grant, he added, and will be focused on the area immediately surrounding the train station. Improvements including expanded sidewalks, bike lanes, green infrastructure projects and better internet connectivity were among the benefits Bidolli listed, noting those upgrades are expected to provide jobs to hundreds of current residents in the neighborhood while discussions with community leaders will be used to ensure continued sustainability and equity.

Duff, the State Senate Majority Leader and Norwalk’s state senator, stepped forward to announce that Norwalk will receive $6 million for the development from the Challenge Grant. He noted that Norwalk is the fastest growing city in the state, per data from the Department of Economic and Community Development, and he also announced that the governor released additional bonds to finance the project worth around $3.5 million.

Stephanie Thomas, the state representative for Norwalk, Westport and Wilton, thanked all involved but also pointed out that transit-oriented development is important for an underserved segment of the population owing to the efforts to improve walkability.

“What that means,” Thomas said, “is that families who don’t have a car or who don’t want a car can move into our community. Seniors who are empty nesters and want to downsize can move into our community. And they all have a place here.”

Lamont closed the press event by saying he and Duff are both glad to keep coming back “because I think that Norwalk keeps getting it right. We can’t be a great state unless we have great cities, great cities where folks who grew up here can afford to stay here and that are where the young people want to be.”

Lamont said that the city has undergone a sea change and reversed years of grandparents moving to Del Ray and “cool kids” departing for the Lower West Side of Manhattan. According to the governor, Norwalk has become a symbol of economic growth and is attracting many of the thousands of young families coming to the state.

“There’s a lot of ‘NIMBY’ here in Fairfield county,” Lamont continued, explaining it meant “’Not In My Backyard,’ but said Norwalk has YIMBY, ‘Yes In My Backyard’ – but under my terms, the way I want it. That’s why you’re one of the fastest growing communities in the state.”

Photo: (From left) Gov. Ned Lamont, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Brian Bidolli, executive director of the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency. Photo by Justin McGown.