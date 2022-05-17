US gas prices at new record high, local prices exceed national average

AAA reported the national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline broke a new record this morning at $4.52, with regional gas prices continuing to outpace the national average.

As of this morning, the average cost for a regular gallon of gasoline in Connecticut was $4.59. Fairfield County had the most expensive average cost within the state at $4.64.

Across the state border, New York’s average cost for a regular gallon of gasoline this morning was $4.80, the ninth highest state-level price in the nation. Locally, Rockland County had the highest average price at $4.99, followed by Westchester at $4.95; Sullivan County had the lowest at $4.76.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Photo: A Shell gas station in Danbury, courtesy of Mike Mozart / Flickr Creative Commons