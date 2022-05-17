Greenwich’s Kline Hill Partners names Raudel Yanez as managing director

Kline Hill Partners, a Greenwich-headquartered small-deal focused private equity secondaries firm, has hired Raudel Yanez as managing director.

In his new job, Yanez will focus on gross profit-led transactions in North America, working in collaboration with fellow managing directors David Swanson and the Zurich-based Elena Laleh.

Prior to joining Kline Hill, Yanez was a director at Spring Bridge Partners, where he was one of the first members of its secondary market team focused on the middle market. Before that, he was an investment manager at Coller Capital.