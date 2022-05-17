Home Banking & Finance Greenwich’s Kline Hill Partners names Raudel Yanez as managing director

Greenwich’s Kline Hill Partners names Raudel Yanez as managing director

By
Phil Hall
-

Kline Hill Partners, a Greenwich-headquartered small-deal focused private equity secondaries firm, has hired Raudel Yanez as managing director.

In his new job, Yanez will focus on gross profit-led transactions in North America, working in collaboration with fellow managing directors David Swanson and the Zurich-based Elena Laleh.

Prior to joining Kline Hill, Yanez was a director at Spring Bridge Partners, where he was one of the first members of its secondary market team focused on the middle market. Before that, he was an investment manager at Coller Capital.

Previous articleXerox awarded 10-year contract from USDA
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here