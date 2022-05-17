Xerox awarded 10-year contract from USDA

Xerox Holdings Corp. has been awarded a 10-year, $164 million contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for continued managed print services, new electronic fax services and additional technology solutions across its agencies.

According to Xerox, the contract includes up to 16,000 of the company’s ConnectKey devices, with a large number of new devices across more than 3,500 USDA offices supporting over 100,000 employees. In a press statement, the company said the USDA “will cultivate best practices in print management, increase file security, create customized initiatives for Federal 508 compliance and better support its mobile workforce.”

“By continuing our work with the USDA, Xerox will build on our current efforts while expanding our cost-saving initiatives across even more agencies,” said Brian Castle, vice president for U.S. federal sales at the Norwalk-based Xerox. “As we see a more permanent shift toward remote and mobile workforces, Xerox is proud to offer enhanced capabilities to help USDA staffers maintain their connectivity wherever they are.”