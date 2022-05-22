What does the future hold for Norwalk’s industrial waterfront?

A May 9 webinar presented Norwalk residents with a preview of proposals for how the city might better use the city’s riverfront. Much of the meeting focused on potential rezoning options in what are currently industrial sections in Norwalk north of the Walk Bridge.

The presentation was a joint production between the Boston-based firm Utile Architecture & Planning and Ninigret Partners, a Rhode Island-based economic consulting firm. Representatives of the town’s planning and zoning board were also in attendance.

“The goal of this planning process is to streamline and modernize industrial zoning with the intent to preserve and enhance the character, improve quality of life and promote economic development,” said Zoë Mueller, an urban planner with Utile.

Mueller described one of the key goals of the program was developing a balanced public policy while the city prepares for the future.

“This is related to a lot of other ongoing planning processes both in terms of the comprehensive zoning for the city of Norwalk as well as more specific infrastructure and capital investment plans,” she said.

While some of those viewing the webinar viewers voiced confusion at the choice of Zoom instead of an in-person meeting, Mueller was able to demonstrate the advantage of format through an instant poll. While there was little change between the responses of those who attended the most recent meeting and the first meeting in a series of three webinars about the study, it still proved useful for refining insights.

“Based on all of the engagement we’ve done so far, there’s a couple things that have bubbled up,” Mueller said while sharing the results, noting strong public interest in public access and open space along the Norwalk River with a preference for land uses that provide environmental benefits.

Some spots along the waterfront, particularly a sparsely used asphalt plant near the head of the river, drew broad agreement from survey respondents as sites for new uses. As a result, the plans were adjusted from the original proposals for a broad rezoning of the waterfront to a site-specific set of approaches.

Generally, the plans trended toward reducing the presence of heavy industrial operations. Light industrial and “artisanal” work that can be done alongside residential spaces made up the bulk of the proposed rezoning, with marine commercial space in areas more out of view such as below the I-95 bridge. That information was used to synthesize recommendations for zoning revisions that would help businesses and uses that require access to the water maintain that access.

An example of balancing those needs is the proposed “marine commercial mixed-use” concept. Designed specifically for use along Water Street, the goal of this concept would be to help existing businesses such as marinas and yacht clubs stay on the water while converting the 245 feet closest to the street into mixed-use zoning.

Under this concept, the buildings along the street would create retail opportunities on the first floor with direct sidewalk access along Water Street, with parking behind and under the rest of the structure, which would be raised at least one story above ground. In the event of flooding, this means that only the parking lot of the structure will be submerged, while the retail at the extreme edge is likely to be spared and the offices or housing above the lot will remain entirely clear.

According to Mueller, this design combined with street level improvements along Water Street such as a protected bike lane, more greenery and preserving sightlines to the waterfront can help create a more vibrant street-life with real economic benefits for the city while improving flood resilience.

However, some of those watching the webinar voiced their opposition to this plan, complaining that the proposed buildings appeared blocky and ugly.

“I think there’s some confusion about the aesthetics of the diagrams,” said Tim Love, a founding partner at Utile, in response to the criticism. “Those are just what we call ‘sugar cube’ assets we use to help visualize site plans and the total area coverages. There won’t be large, smooth yellow buildings built along Water Street any time soon.”